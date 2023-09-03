Arkansas Takes Series with One-Run Victory

Tulsa, OK - Robert Perez, Jr. hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh inning as the Arkansas Travelers clinched a series win over the Tulsa Drillers, 4-3 on Saturday night. The Travs have won four of the first five games of this series in Tulsa. Four Arkansas pitchers limited the Drillers to just three hits. A.J. Puckett was the winner out of the bullpen with Travis Kuhn striking out the final hitter of the night with the tying run at second to end the game. Spencer Packard led the offense with two hits, including a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa tied the score on a base hit with two out in the sixth but Alberto Rodriguez threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate to end the inning.

* Perez cranked the go-ahead homer the very next inning on a 3-2 pitch with two out.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Jorge Benitez: 1.2 IP, 2 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has won all three of their series this year against Tulsa.

* Leo Rivas stole two bases and has eight steals in the series.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday night with Blas Castano (0-1, 4.26) pitching for Arkansas against Ben Casparius (2-5, 6.75) for Tulsa. First pitch is set for 6:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

