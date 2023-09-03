Taveras & Corona Set Pace for Series Win
September 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
FRISCO, TX - Diosmerky Taveras stuck out seven over five innings of one-hit shutout baseball while lead-off hitter Kenedy Corona plated three runs on three hits, including a pair of doubles, as Corpus Christi beat the RoughRiders, 7-5, Sunday evening at Riders Field.
The Hooks won three in a row to take four of six at Frisco, completing a 6-6 road trip.
Taveras, making his second Double-A start, dispatched 15 of 17 RoughRiders on the evening for season-highs in innings and strikeouts. He stranded a one-out double at third base in the fifth for a 15th consecutive scoreless inning by a Corpus Christi pitcher, dating to Friday.
Jacob Melton helped the Hooks start the scoring by lining a lead-off single into center in the fourth. Melton stole second and later scored on a two-out, two-strike base hit to left by Jordan Brewer.
In the fifth, Corona doubled and Colin Barber delivered a two-out RBI hit.
The Hooks then marched seven to the plate in the sixth, scoring three times on three singles, a walk and passed ball. Corona capped the rally with a two-run single into left.
All of the club's first five runs came with two outs.
Nine batted in the Corpus Christi eighth. J.C. Correa, who went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, opened the frame with a knock into right. Following a Brewer walk, Luis Aviles, Jr. smacked an RBI single into right-center. Corona, hitting safely in his last three at-bats for a 3-for-5 day, doubled down the left-field line for run No. 7.
Frisco turned around a 7-2 deficit by recording seven hits and one walk in its last 15 plate appearances. Following a three-run Riders eighth, Logan VanWey struck out two in a scoreless ninth. VanWey ended the game by leaving the bases loaded for his second Double-A save.
The Hooks and Riders split their season series of 18 games.
