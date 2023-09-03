Frisco's Comeback Stymied

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders' offense picked up steam late on Sunday but a five-run deficit was too large, as the Corpus Christi Hooks won the series finale 7-5 at Riders Field.

Down 7-2 in the eighth inning, Frisco (29-28, 60-65) scored three times in the eighth and loaded the bases in the ninth, but both times the Hooks (29-28, 62-64) stranded the tying run at second.

Jack Leiter (2-6) struck out seven over 3.1 innings in his start for Frisco, walking one and allowing one run on three hits. The single run came in after his departure in the fourth inning, and since he was responsible for the runner at first, he was charged with the go-ahead run and the loss.

All seven of Leiter's strikeouts were on fastballs. He threw 61 pitches on the evening, 42 for strikes.

Kellen Strahm doubled in the fifth inning for Frisco's first hit of the game. Diosmerky Taveras (2-3) did not allow any other hits over five shutout innings to earn the win. Logan VanWey pitched the ninth inning without a run to take the save.

Angel Aponte led off the sixth inning with his first Double-A home run. Frisco came back for another run that inning when Aaron Zavala singled and later scored on Keyber Rodriguez's sac fly.

Four different RoughRiders singled in the eighth inning, including an RBI base hit by Rodriguez. Josh Hatcher doubled for two RBIs on his birthday to bring the Riders within two runs.

Frisco stranded Hatcher at second that inning and then left the bases loaded in the ninth. Zavala and Liam Hicks led off the ninth with singles, followed by Jax Biggers' walk, but Frisco did not score.

The Riders lost the series, four games to two, and are now five games behind the Amarillo Sod Poodles for first place in the second-half standings with 12 games remaining.

The RoughRiders play Monday on September 4th at 6:05 p.m. to celebrate Labor Day at Riders Field, beginning a new series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Catch the ballgame by claiming a ticket at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

