Argos Extend DL Derek Parish; Sign DL Greg Reaves & WR Bruno Labelle

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have extended the contract of American DL Derek Parish and signed American DL Greg Reaves and Canadian WR Bruno Labelle.

Parish (6'1"/240lbs) made 21 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and six sacks in his first season with Toronto in 2024 after signing with the club last January. The Texas native was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft and spent two months on the team's practice squad before being released by the Jags in October of that year. The 6'2, 245lb defensive lineman attended the University of Houston from 2017-2022 and recorded 158 tackles, 33.5 for loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 51 career games for the Cougars. Parish was Second Team All-ACC in 2021.

Reaves (6'2"/240lbs) played 10 games over two seasons with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL in 2023 and 2024, tallying 55 tackles and eight sacks. The Florida native recorded 37 tackles and three sacks with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL in 2022. After college Reaves spent time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and the Sea Lions of The Spring League in 2021. The South Florida alum played 45 games for the Bulls recording 210 tackles, 8.5 sacks, one interception, and three fumble recoveries.

Labelle (6'4"/250lbs) has spent the last three seasons with Saskatchewan playing in 29 games catching one pass for 18 yards. The Montreal, Quebec native was selected in the third round of the 2021 CFL Draft but signed with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after. The Canadian receiver attended The University of Cincinnati (2017-2020) playing in 46 games and catching 20 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

