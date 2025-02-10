RedBlacks Acquire Former NFL DB Craig James from Argos

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have acquired a former NFL defensive back in American Craig James from the Toronto Argonauts, sending American defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield the other way.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

To Ottawa:

American DB Craig James

To Toronto:

American DL Andrew Chatfield

James, 28, signed with the Argos on January 7, after six years in the NFL. The Southern Illinois product went undrafted in 2018, but signed with the Minnesota Vikings, and appeared in three games that season. James moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, suiting up in 14 games and recording 15 total tackles, along with a game-saving pass deflection on September 26, 2019 against the Green Bay Packers. The Springfield, Illinois native would also go on to spend time with the New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.

Chatfield signed with the REDBLACKS on September 4, 2024, after a minicamp stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Oregon State product appeared in one game last season, and re-signed with the team on December 12.

