Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Defensive Back Jonathan Moxey

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has re-signed defensive back Jonathan Moxey.

Moxey, 29, played 14 games last season for the Tiger-Cats, registering 23 total tackles, one quarterback sack, two interceptions and six pass knockdowns. The 5'9, 188-pound native of West Palm Beach, Florida has played 64 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Ticats (2024) and Calgary Stampeders (2019-23), totalling 101 total tackles, one quarterback sack, five interceptions, 29 pass knockdowns and one fumble recovery. He earned West Division All-CFL honours in 2022 after posting a league-leading 13 pass knockdowns.

The former Boise State defensive back spent time in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2017-18) before joining the Stampeders in 2019.

