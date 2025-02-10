Alouettes Sign Former Steelers Running Back

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced that they have signed American running back Daijun Edwards through the 2027 season.

Edwards (5'10'', 201 lbs) played four seasons at Georgia University (2020-23) where he registered 2,083 yards on 390 runs and 24 touchdowns. The 23-year-old also added 37 catches for 343 yards in 51 games for the Bulldogs. He helped his team winning the CFP National Championship in 2021 and 2022.

The native from Moultrie, GA, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in May 2024. He ran seven times for 37 yards, and one touchdown in three preseason games.

