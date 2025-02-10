Toronto Agrees to Deal with Ottawa

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO- The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have completed a trade with Ottawa, sending American DB Craig James to the nation's capital in exchange for American DL Andrew Chatfield.

Chatfield (6'2"/250lbs) played one game for Ottawa last season after signing with the club in September. The Florida native played football at Oregon State from 2001-2023 tallying 48 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions across 25 games for the Beavers. The defensive lineman began his collegiate career at The University of Florida (2018-2020), recording 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 23 games for the Gators.

