April 18, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HOME WIN AT HADLOCK The Portland Sea Dogs (5-4) completed a comeback win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-4) 5-2 to notch first win at Hadlock Field in 2024. Marcelo Mayer extended a nine- game hitting streak with a single in the fifth. Matthew Lugo hit his first triple of the season to clear the bases in the bottom of the eighth. Isaac Coffey whiffed seven through 5.0 innings before Jacob Webb and Robert Kwiatksowski fired 2.0 scoreless in relief. Kwiatkowski earned his second win of the season. New Hampshire took an early lead in the fir7st after Alex De Jesus grounded into a force out to allow Alan Roden to score. Miguel Hiraldo doubled in the top of the second to score Rainer Nunez and extend the 2-0 lead. Blaze Jordan would cut the lead in half and put Portland on the board in the bottom of the third with a double (2) to score Kyle Teel. Nick Yorke singled to left to drive in Jordan and tie the game at two apiece. In the bottom of the eighth with the bases loaded, Lugo lined a triple to left field to score Jordan, Sikes, and Gasper. With the bases-clearing triple, Lugo lifted the Sea Dogs to their first win at Hadlock Field in 2024.

HOME RUN HITTERS Portland launched twelve homers across six games in Reading last week. Eddinson Paulino now leads the team with three on the season. Roman Anthony and Matthew Lugo have each hit a pair while Nick Decker, Max Ferguson, Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel, Nick Yorke, and Mickey Gapser all have tallied one. Portland is tied for second in all of Double-A, just behind the Midland RockHounds and Somerset Patriots who have fourteen.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer is currently riding an nine-game hitting streak along with a nine-game on base streak coming into today. The top prospect has tallied a .333 average with a .359 OBP over nine games this season. Across those nine games, he has tallied seven runs, twelve hits, two doubles, one homer, five RBI and a pair of stolen bags. He leads Sea Dogs batters in runs and hits coming into the day.

AMONGST BASEBALL'S BEST According to a recent ranking by Baseball America, the Portland Sea Dogs rank second in the "1O Most Talented Minor League Baseball Teams for 2024". Portland comes in just behind the Norfolk Tides (Orioles AAA) who rank first. The Sea Dogs are the only other team besides the Tides to have three Top 100 Prospects on their roster.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB. com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. Mayer appeared in 43 games with Portland in 2023 prior to a shoulder injury that ended his season in early August. Both Anthony and Teel were promoted to Portland for the final 10 games of last season. In their first glimpses of Double-A, Anthony hit .343 with four doubles, one homer, and three stolen bases while Teel recorded a .363 average with six doubles, two home runs, and three stolen bases. All three prospects were invited to Winter Weekend with the Red Sox in 2023 while also earning invitations to the inaugural Spring Breakout Game. Teel was named to the Spring Breakout First Team at the catcher position.

ROSTER REVIEW The Portland Sea Dogs will begin the season with 22 returning players from the 2023 season. Among the Opening Day roster, 9 players rank in the Red Sox top 30 prospect rankings according to MLB.com to enter the 2024 season.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: April 18, 1994 - Sea Dogs played their first home game at Hadlock Field before 6,274 fans. Kathy Lee Gifford sang the national anthem, but Portland lost to Albany-Colonie, 7-6... Jesus Tavarez picks up the first Portland hit at Hadlock Field, a single in the first.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Zach Penrod will have the start for the Sea Dogs in game three of the series. Today will mark Pernod's second start of the season and first at Hadlock Field. He last pitched in Reading on 4/12/24 where he tossed 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just two hits while striking out eight. He did not isse a walk in his Double-A debut. Penrod held opponents to a .118 average against him. Today will be Penrod's first start against New Hampshire in his career after being signed in the off-season as a Minor League Free Agent on 8/16/23.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2024

April 18, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.