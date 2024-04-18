Big Innings Bite Ducks in 9-3 Loss to SeaWolves

April 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Erie SeaWolves used two big innings to down the Akron RubberDucks 9-3 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Erie answered Akron's early runs with a big fifth inning. With a runner on first and one out, the SeaWolves laced back-to-back singles to load the bases before working two straight bases loaded walks to tie game. After a hit-by-pitch brought home the third run of the inning, TJ Hopkins worked another bases loaded walk and Chris Meyers lifted a sac-fly to cap the scoring and make it 5-2 Erie.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and was rolling out of the gate. The right-hander set down the first nine in a row to greet him. After working around two base runners in the fourth without damage, Erie got to Mace in the fifth and ended his night. In total, Mace worked four and a third allowing five runs (three earned) while striking out four. Lenny Torres Jr. followed working a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Erik Sabrowski tossed an inning and two-thirds allowing three unearned runs and striking out five. Tyler Thornton struck out four over an inning and a third.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks got the offense going in the third when Chase DeLauter singled with two-outs and stole second before coming around to score on Aaron Bracho's single to make it 1-0 Akron. Christian Cairo extended the lead with a solo home run in the fourth to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. After Erie's big fifth, Kahlil Watson launched a solo home run in the seventh to cut the Erie lead to 5-3.

Notebook

Watson and Cairo each launched their first Double-A home runs...DeLauter collected his second multi-hit game of the week...Game Time: 2:53...Attendance: 1,753.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at Canal Park on Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (1-0, 4.15 ERA) will face off against Erie righty Jackson Jobe (0-1, 3.18 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

