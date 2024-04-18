Penrod, Sea Dogs Shutout Fisher Cats 3-0

April 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (6-4) blank the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-5) 3-0 to record their second shutout of the season. Zach Penrod, Ryan Zeferjahn, Christopher Troye, and Felix Cepeda combine to silence the 'Cats bats.

A pitcher's duel kept the ballgame scoreless on both sides as Penrod carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. In his two starts this season he has tossed a combined 10.1 scoreless innings allowing three hits and recording 14 strikeouts.

Matthew Lugo ignited the scoring for the second straight night with an RBI double (1) in the bottom of the seventh to score Eddinson Paulino who reached with a leadoff walk as Portland took a 1-0 lead,

In the bottom of the eighth, Kyle Teel singled to leadoff before a pair of force-outs advanced him to third. Lugo grounded into a force out to allow Teel to score and extend the 2-0 lead. A single from Mickey Gasper would put another runner on before an RBI single from Alex Binelas would drive home Lugo and plate the third run of the day.

The Fisher Cats threatened in the ninth but Felix Cepeda came in to record his second save of the season after firing 1.0 inning with a strikeout.

RHP Ryan Zeferjahn (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.2 scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. Christopher Troye (1) earned the hold with a perfect inning with one strikeout. Felix Cepeda (2) earned the save after pitching the final inning allowing just one hit while striking out one. The loss was issued to RHP Gabriel Ponce (0-1, 6.75 ERA) after pitching 1.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, April 19th, 2024 for game four against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch is slated for 6:00pm. LHP Helcris Olivarez(0-0, 5.40 ERA) will get the ball for Portland while New Hampshire will start RHP Dev Harrison (0-2, 20.25 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.