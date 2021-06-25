Andrew Cabezas Placed on Injured List

June 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Minnesota Twins announce that right-handed pitcher Andrew Cabezas has been placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to June 24 with a right shoulder strain. Brian Maloney, Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations, disseminated this move.

A native of Miami, Florida, Cabezas went 2-1 with a 3.13 earned run average over eight appearances including seven starts. His last outing was a shutout start of five scoreless innings in a 1-0 combined four-hitter June 23 versus the Lansing Lugnuts to cap a doubleheader sweep. The right-hander was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 18th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Miami.

Following the latest Kernels move, Cedar Rapids has 26 active players on the roster along with six individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Friday for the fourth contest of a six-game series between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Lansing Lugnuts. Kernels right-hander Cody Laweryson (0-0, 2.57) will face Lugnuts right-hander Reid Birlingmair (1-4, 6.10). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will have the call on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Casey's Night includes a drawstring bag giveaway for the first 500 fans through the gates, and all individuals attending the contest are encouraged to bring food for a donation to HACAP. Two for One Friday sponsored by 98.1 KHAK means that 16 oz. draft or canned beer and 20 oz. bottled soda or water are two for the price of one at the concession stands.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.