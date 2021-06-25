Scott Walks Off River Bandits 6-5 In Extra Innings

June 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







BELOIT, WI - Connor Scott came through for the Beloit Snappers (23-23) with an RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning to walk off the Quad Cities River Bandits (29-15) 6-5.

The Snappers scored three runs in the third inning, including an RBI double from Troy Johnston who extended his hit streak to 14 games. Up 3-0, the Snappers bullpen gave up five total runs in the sixth and seventh innings to fall behind 5-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Beloit scored two runs and tied the game on a Johnston RBI groundout for his 30th RBI of the season. Neither team scored in the ninth inning, so the game went to the tenth.

In the top of the tenth, the River Bandits loaded the bases, but Justin Evans got out of the inning without surrendering a run. That set the table for the walk-off. With Rivera on second and one out, Connor Scott grounded a 1-0 pitch down the third baseline and Rivera scored to win the game 6-5.

Beloit's Top Performers: Johnston drove in two runs on a 1-for-4 night. Ricky Aracena was 2-4 with two runs. Justin Evans threw two scoreless innings to earn the win. Scott hit the walk-off single.

Upcoming Promotions:

- Saturday, June 26 will be a blast as Saturday Night Fireworks are back!

- Sunday is Family Funday. It is also the most jam-packed day of the year so far! It is Princess Day at Pohlman Field. Four princesses (Snow Princess, Tower Princess, Princess of the Heart, and Mermaid Princess) will be at the game! A select ticket package available at SnappersBaseball.com will allow early access to the princesses with a food and beverage buffet. 2-for-1 select seltzers (White Claw - Mango and Black Cherry, Vizzy and Truly), kids run the bases after the game, and families can have a catch in the outfield.

Beloit will be back home on Saturday against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.