Rattlers Rally Past Chiefs in Conclusion of Thursday's Game

June 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeated the Peoria Chiefs 9-3 Friday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in the conclusion of a game that had been suspended on Thursday Night. The Rattlers rallied from a 2-1 deficit by scoring eight straight runs to pick up their twentieth win of the season.

Thomas Dillard doubled and took third on an error in the bottom of the second inning just before play was halted on Thursday night. Hayden Cantrelle put the Rattlers (20-24) in front 1-0 with a sacrifice fly five pitches into the restart on Friday afternoon.

Peoria (18-27) took the lead in the top of the third on a two-run home run by Moises Castillo.

The Chiefs loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Brady Schanuel entered the game from the Wisconsin bullpen and stopped the Peoria rally by getting Malcom Nunez to line into a double play.

Wisconsin tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Hayden Cantrelle walked, stole second and went to third on a single by Carlos Rodríguez. Nick Kahle put the Timber Rattlers back to even with a sharp single to left to score Cantrelle.

Korry Howell started the Wisconsin sixth inning with a single and stole second. Garrett Mitchell drew a walk on four pitches and that was the end of the line for Peoria reliever Wilfredo Pereira.

Dillard greeted reliever Fabian Blanco with a single to left-center on a 3-0 pitch to score Howell for a 3-2 lead.

Cantrelle was next and he cracked a three-run home run to left on a 2-0 pitch and the Rattlers were up 6-2. The homer was his third of the season.

Wisconsin added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Howell and Mitchell started the inning with walks and Cantrelle was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. LG Castillo drove in Howell and Mitchell with a single. Rodríguez added another insurance run with an RBI single.

Schanuel turned the game over to Taylor Floyd in the top of the eighth inning. Schanuel worked 2-2/3 scoreless innings, allowed, one hit, struck out two, and put himself in line for his second win of the season.

Floyd worked around a lead-off walk to start the eighth and worked a scoreless inning. In the ninth, he gave up four straight singles and allowed a run, but retired the final three hitters on a pair of strikeouts and a line out to short.

Cantrelle went 1-for-1 with two walks, a hit by pitch, a sacrifice fly, three runs scored, a stolen base, and four RBI to lead the offense.

R H E

PEO 002 000 001 - 3 7 1

WIS 010 014 30x - 9 9 0

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

Moises Castillo (3rd, 1 on in 3rd inning off Cristían Sierra, 1 out)

WIS:

Hayden Cantrelle (3rd, 2 on in 6th inning off Fabian Blanco, 0 out)

WP: Brady Schanuel (2-0)

LP: Wilfredo Pereira (1-4)

TIME: 3:04

ATTN: 2,700

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.