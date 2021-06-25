Dayton Dragons Game Notes

Friday, June 25, 2021 l Games # 45-46 (DH)

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (26-18) at West Michigan Whitecaps (20-23)

RH Carson Spiers (1-0, 4.76) vs. RH Beau Brieske (3-2, 4.15)

RH Lyon Richardson (2-2, 4.32) vs. RH Sandel De La Cruz (0-0, 4.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in a doubleheader. These are the third and fourth games of a six-game series. Both games will be seven-inning games.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 2, West Michigan 0. Dragons in Doubleheaders in 2021: 2 splits, 1 loss. Overall record: 2-4.

Last Game: Thursday: Postponed, rain. Wednesday: Dayton 4, West Michigan 1.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is batting .373 over his last 19 games, raising his average from .207 to .323. He has hit safely in six straight games.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .409 (9 for 22) over his last seven games to raise his average from .280 to .303.

Michael Siani is batting .421 (8 for 19) with a .789 slugging percentage over his last six games with two home runs to raise his average from .178 to .217. In the month of June, Siani is batting .293 with a .610 slugging percentage.

Miguel Hernandez is batting .315 (17 for 54) over his last 15 games, raising his average from .232 to .265.

Jonathan Willems is batting .364 over his last eight games since June 5, raising his average from .115 to .229.

James Free is batting .310 over his last nine games since May 26, raising his average from .091 to .216.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has allowed only one run in 17 innings (0.53 ERA), surrendering just five hits and 11 walks. He has struck out 30. Opponents have combined to hit just .089 (5 for 56) against Roxby on the year.

Noah Davis over his last three starts has allowed just one run in 16 innings. He leads the league in opponent's batting average at .168.

Andy Fisher over his last four appearances has tossed nine innings, allowing just one run on five hits with 13 strikeouts.

Pedro Garcia over his last four appearances has tossed five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Spencer Stockton since moving to the bullpen on June 17 has allowed just one run in six innings.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 10-4 over their last 14 games. They are eight games over .500 for the first time since July 7, 2017, when they were 47-39 with a team that featured Jose Siri, Taylor Trammell, Tyler Stephenson, Tony Santillan, Scott Moss, TJ Friedl, and Ryan Hendrix.

The Dragons current record of 26-18 is their second best after 44 games over the last 10 years, behind only the 2017 team that was 30-14 (that record was tied with the Houston Astros for the best mark in professional baseball). The 2014 team was 25-19 after 44 games.

Dayton is in first place, two games ahead of Lake County in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 34 of the 44 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 15-6 (.714) in games decided by two runs or less, the best mark in the league.

The Dragons are 18-5 (.783) when scoring the first run of the game, also the league's best.

HITTING: The Dragons have won the first two games of the current series despite batting a combined .175 as a team. They have averaged 3.5 runs per game over the last week but have gone 4-2 in those games.

PITCHING: The Dragons have allowed just one run in 18 innings in the current series with West Michigan...The Dragons have allowed two runs or less in five of their last seven games including two shutouts. In those seven games, they have posted a team ERA of 3.05 (59 IP, 20 ER) despite allowing 11 earned runs in Sunday's game. Removing the Sunday game, the team ERA over the last six games would be 1.62.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 36 errors in 44 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

The Dragons roster is headlined by outfielder Michael Siani. Siani is listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization. He is ranked as the Reds 10th best prospect overall. Other Dragons players ranked by Baseball America are RHP Lyon Richardson (#13), RHP Noah Davis (#15), and OF Jacob Hurtubise (#41).

Notes on Age Averages: The average age for a position player in the Central League in 2021 is 22.5. The Dragons position player average is 22.5 as well. The average age for a pitcher in the league is 23.3. The Dragons pitcher average is 23.5. The youngest Dayton position player is Victor Ruiz (21) while the oldest is Quincy McAfee (23). The youngest Dayton pitcher is Lyon Richardson (21) while the oldest is Sam Hellinger (26). Lansing has the oldest players in both categories in the division (23.2, 24.1). Lake County has the youngest position players (21.5) while Great Lakes has the youngest pitchers (22.8).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., June 26 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.71) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (2-5, 5.26)

Sun., June 27 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-4, 2.91) at West Michigan RH Brendan White (1-1, 2.12)

