Allante Hall Joins Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the addition of catcher Allante Hall to the active roster. This roster move was disseminated by Brian Maloney, Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

Hall is officially transferred to Cedar Rapids from the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Twins. His first appearance with the Kernels would be his professional debut. The Blue Springs, Missouri native was signed by Minnesota as a minor-league free agent July 21, 2020. He played collegiately for the 2020 Pensacola State College Pirates and the 2019 Howard College Hawks.

This transaction puts the 2021 Kernels roster at 27 active players along with five people on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

Cedar Rapids is currently in the middle of a six-game home series with the Lansing Lugnuts. Friday's tilt is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and the probable pitchers are Cedar Rapids right-hander Cody Laweryson (0-0, 2.57) and Lansing right-hander Reid Birlingmair (1-4, 6.10).

Casey's Night includes a drawstring bag giveaway for the first 500 fans through the gates, and all individuals attending the contest are encouraged to bring food for a donation to HACAP. Two for One Friday sponsored by 98.1 KHAK means that 16 oz. draft or canned beer and 20 oz. bottled soda or water are two for the price of one at the concession stands.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560.

