Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Carrick to One-Year Contract Extension

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Sam Carrick to a one-year contract extension through the 2019-20 NHL season.

Carrick, 27 (2/4/92), has earned 100-141=241 points in 392 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Diego Gulls, Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies. He has also earned 1-2=3 points in 25 career NHL games, appearing in six games with Anaheim in the 2018-19 season and earning his first point (assist) with the Ducks Mar. 30 at Edmonton. Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and Anaheim's seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Carrick led the Gulls in points (32-29=61), goals, power-play goals (11) and shorthanded goals (3), and ranked second in assists (29) during the 2018-19 season.

Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick ranked tied for fourth among AHL leaders in goals in 2018-19 and set a Gulls single-season record in points, goals and shorthanded goals, while matching the club mark for power-play goals. Carrick also earned 7-7=14 points in 16 Calder Cup Playoff games with the Gulls, co-leading San Diego in goals and ranking second in scoring.

