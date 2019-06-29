Capitals Re-Sign Forward Mike Sgarbossa

American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has re-signed forward Mike Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Sgarbossa, 26, enjoyed a career year with the Bears during the 2018-19 season, setting personal bests in games played (75), goals (30), assists (35), points (65), penalty minutes (91), and power play goals (14). He led the club in games played, points, and power play goals, and finished second on the team in goals and assists. He was just one of 13 players in the AHL who scored 30 or more goals. Sgarbossa also served as an alternate captain for the Chocolate and White, and posted 13 multi-point contests. The veteran center also added three points (one goal, two assists) in five Calder Cup Playoff games.

Sgarbossa has appeared in 387 AHL contests with Lake Erie, Norfolk, San Diego, Springfield, Manitoba, and Hershey, tallying 264 points (102 goals, 162 assists). The native of Campbellville, Ontario played in the 2013 AHL All-Star Classic, and has scored 40 or more points four times in his AHL career.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Sgarbossa has also appeared in 48 NHL games for Colorado, Anaheim, and Florida, tallying 10 points (two goals, eight assists). He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) by the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 21, 2010. In his final OHL season with Sudbury in 2011-12, Sgarbossa led the league in scoring with 102 points, earning the Eddie Powers Trophy.

