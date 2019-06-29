Flames Sign Alan Quine to Contract Extension

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Alan Quine to a one year, two-way contract extension.

Quine, a native of Belleville, Ontario returns to the Flames where he played in 13 games for the club in 2018-19 scoring three goals and adding two assists for five points and six penalty minutes. Quine lead the Stockton Heat in scoring in his 41 games in the AHL last season notching 19 goals and 33 assists for 52 points. The 26-year-old forward has 97 games of NHL experience spilt between the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames where he has recorded nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points

ALAN QUINE - CENTER

BORN: Belleville, ONT DATE: February 25, 1993

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 205 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

ACQUIRED: Signed as a Free Agent on July 1, 2018

