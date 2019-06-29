Florida Panthers Acquire F Dominic Toninato from Colorado Avalanche
June 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has acquired forward Dominic Toninato from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald.
Toninato, 25, appeared in two games with the Avalanche and scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 14, 2019. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Duluth, Minn., played in 57 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, producing 29 points (14-15-29). In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Toninato registered two assists over four games.
He has played 39 career NHL games with Colorado (2017-18 to 2018-19), recording three points (1-2-3). Over his AHL career, Toninato has posted 41 points (21-20-41) over 88 games.
The University of Minnesota-Duluth alum was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.
For more information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2019
- Flames Sign Alan Quine to Contract Extension - Stockton Heat
- Dominik Shine Re-Signed by Griffins for One Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Carrick to One-Year Contract Extension - San Diego Gulls
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Doyle Somerby to One-Year NHL/AHL Contract Extension - Cleveland Monsters
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Dominic Toninato from Colorado Avalanche - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Murray Re-Signs with Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Re-Sign Forward Mike Sgarbossa - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Dominic Toninato from Colorado Avalanche
- Florida Panthers Extend Qualifying Offers to 10 Players
- Thunderbirds Honored by AHL for Marketing Excellence and Surging Attendance
- T-Birds Sign F Blaine Byron to 1-Year AHL Contract
- Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotions