Florida Panthers Acquire F Dominic Toninato from Colorado Avalanche

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has acquired forward Dominic Toninato from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald.

Toninato, 25, appeared in two games with the Avalanche and scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 14, 2019. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Duluth, Minn., played in 57 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, producing 29 points (14-15-29). In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Toninato registered two assists over four games.

He has played 39 career NHL games with Colorado (2017-18 to 2018-19), recording three points (1-2-3). Over his AHL career, Toninato has posted 41 points (21-20-41) over 88 games.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth alum was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

