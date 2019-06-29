Dominik Shine Re-Signed by Griffins for One Year
June 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday re-signed right wing Dominik Shine to a one-year contract.
??In his second full professional season with the Griffins in 2018-19, Shine tied for the team lead with 72 games played while tallying 11 points (6-5-11) and 53 penalty minutes. The 26-year-old skated in all five Calder Cup Playoff contests, showing two points (1-1-2), a plus-one rating and two PIM.
??Since making his pro debut with Grand Rapids on March 19, 2017 at Milwaukee, Shine, a Detroit native, has recorded 30 points (14-16-30) and 114 PIM in 138 regular season appearances and produced two points (1-1-2) and four PIM in 10 postseason games.
??Prior to turning pro, Shine competed four seasons (2013-17) at Northern Michigan University (WCHA), where he posted 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 PIM in 131 games and served as a two-time alternate captain. During his senior year in 2016-17, Shine paced the conference with 20 goals in 33 contests en route to his second-straight 30-point season and was named to the All-WCHA Third Team.
?Shine played four seasons for the USHL's Lincoln Stars from 2009-13 and served as captain during his final two years. He totaled 134 career points (64-70-134) and 503 PIM in 188 regular season contests while chipping in five points (2-3-5) and 22 PIM in 15 postseason appearances.
??The Griffins will open the home portion of the 2019-20 season on Friday, Oct. 11 with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank.
?Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public in September. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2019
- Flames Sign Alan Quine to Contract Extension - Stockton Heat
- Dominik Shine Re-Signed by Griffins for One Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Carrick to One-Year Contract Extension - San Diego Gulls
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Doyle Somerby to One-Year NHL/AHL Contract Extension - Cleveland Monsters
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Dominic Toninato from Colorado Avalanche - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Murray Re-Signs with Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Re-Sign Forward Mike Sgarbossa - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.