Dominik Shine Re-Signed by Griffins for One Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday re-signed right wing Dominik Shine to a one-year contract.

??In his second full professional season with the Griffins in 2018-19, Shine tied for the team lead with 72 games played while tallying 11 points (6-5-11) and 53 penalty minutes. The 26-year-old skated in all five Calder Cup Playoff contests, showing two points (1-1-2), a plus-one rating and two PIM.

??Since making his pro debut with Grand Rapids on March 19, 2017 at Milwaukee, Shine, a Detroit native, has recorded 30 points (14-16-30) and 114 PIM in 138 regular season appearances and produced two points (1-1-2) and four PIM in 10 postseason games.

??Prior to turning pro, Shine competed four seasons (2013-17) at Northern Michigan University (WCHA), where he posted 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 PIM in 131 games and served as a two-time alternate captain. During his senior year in 2016-17, Shine paced the conference with 20 goals in 33 contests en route to his second-straight 30-point season and was named to the All-WCHA Third Team.

?Shine played four seasons for the USHL's Lincoln Stars from 2009-13 and served as captain during his final two years. He totaled 134 career points (64-70-134) and 503 PIM in 188 regular season contests while chipping in five points (2-3-5) and 22 PIM in 15 postseason appearances.

