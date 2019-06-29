Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Doyle Somerby to One-Year NHL/AHL Contract Extension

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed defenseman Doyle Somerby to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Somerby, 24, registered career highs with eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points with 37 penalty minutes and a +15 plus/minus rating in 66 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters in 2018-19. He led club defensemen in goals and ranked second in plus/minus and third in points and penalty minutes. He also made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut, skating in seven contests.

The Marblehead, Massachusetts native has posted 9-19-28 and 70 penalty minutes in 104 career AHL outings with the Monsters. He made his professional debut in 2017-18, collecting 1-7-8 and 33 penalty minutes in 38 appearances with the club.

The 6-6, 222-pound blueliner, who was signed by the Blue Jackets to a two-year entry level contract on August 21, 2017, was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the fifth round, 125th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft. Prior to turning pro, Somerby recorded 8-19-27, 156 penalty minutes and was +11 in 151 career games at Boston University. As a senior in 2016-17, he served as team captain and tallied 1-2-3 and 34 penalty minutes in 39 games.

DOYLE SOMERBY, Defenseman

Hgt.: 6-6, Wgt.: 222, Shoots: Left, Born: July 4, 1994 (Marblehead, MA)

Career Statistics Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team League GP TOI G A PTS +/- PIM GP G A PTS PIM

2013-14 Boston Univ. H-East 34 n/a 1 3 4 -12 49 ... ... ... ... ...

2014-15 Bosotn Univ. H-East 39 n/a 1 6 7 8 45 ... ... ... ... ...

2015-16 Boston Univ. H-East 39 n/a 5 8 13 4 28 ... ... ... ... ...

2016-17 Boston Univ. H-East 39 n/a 1 2 3 11 34 ... ... ... ... ...

2017-18 Cleveland AHL 38 n/a 1 7 8 -19 33 ... ... ... ... ...

2018-19 Cleveland AHL 66 n/a 8 12 20 15 37 7 0 0 0 6

AHL Totals 104 ... 9 19 28 -4 70 7 0 0 0 6

NCAA Totals 151 ... 8 19 27 11 156 ... ... ... ... ...

