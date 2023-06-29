Anaheim Ducks Select Eight Players in Second Day of 2023 NHL Draft

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks selected eight additional players in Rounds 2-7 of the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville today. In addition to last night's first-round selection Leo Carlsson at second overall, the club selected left wing Nico Myatovic (second round, 33rd overall), center Carey Terrance (second round, 59th overall), goaltender Damian Clara (second round, 60th overall), center Coulson Pitre (third round, 65th overall), right wing Yegor Sidorov (fourth round, 97th overall), defenseman Rodwin Dionicio (fifth round, 129th overall) and defenseman Vojtech Port (sixth round, 161st overall).

Myatovic, 18 (12/1/04), helped the Seattle Thunderbirds to a Western Hockey League (WHL) championship and appearance in the 2023 Memorial Cup after scoring 30-30=60 points with a +43 rating and 41 penalty minutes (PIM) in 68 regular season games. Among Seattle leaders, he ranked tied for second in goals and sixth in points. He scored 4-3=7 points in 19 WHL Playoff games, including the WHL Championship-clinching goal in Game 5 vs. Winnipeg.

The 6-2, 180-pound forward has scored 1-3=4 points with a +3 rating in five Memorial Cup games, including a multi-point effort (one goal, one assist) in the semifinal contest in a 4-1 win to advance to the Memorial Cup Final. A native of Prince George, British Columbia, Myatovic registered 4-24( points with a +11 rating in 67 games in 2021-22. He also scored 3-5=8 points in 25 WHL Playoff contests. Myatovic scored 37-54' points with a +55 rating in 147 career WHL games.

Terrance, 18 (5/10/05), collected 30-17=47 points with 22 PIM in 67 games this season with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He led all Otters skaters in goals and co-led the team in points while serving as an alternate captain. In 129 career OHL games with Erie, the center posted 40-31=71 points with 42 PIM.

An Akwesasne, N.Y. native, Terrance helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2023 U-18 World Championship, scoring 2-4=6 points with a +4 rating in seven tournament games. He scored the tying goal in the third period of the gold medal game, a 3-2 win for the U.S. vs. Sweden. Terrance is the second Mohawk Nation player drafted by Anaheim, joining former defenseman Brandon Montour (second round, 55th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft), and the ninth Mohawk Nation skater drafted in NHL history.

Clara, 18 (1/13/05), went 17-17-0 with a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and .903 save percentage (SV%) in 35 games with Farjestad Jr. of the J20 Nationell league during the 2022-23 season (Sweden's top junior league). The 6-6, 214-pound netminder also appeared in two games with Karlskoga of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division), going 1-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .936 SV%.

The Brunico, Italy native represented his nation internationally, going 3-1-0 with a 1.25 GAA and .954 SV% in the 2023 World Junior Championship Division I, Group B tournament, helping Italy win a bronze medal. Clara was named the tournament's Best Goaltender and Top Player on the Team. In 2021, he became the youngest goaltender to ever appear at the World Championships and the youngest player overall in more than 80 years. Clara is the first player in NHL history drafted from Italy.

Pitre, 18 (12/13/04), scored 25-35=60 points with a +20 rating and 42 PIM in 59 games this season with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. He ranked fourth among team leaders in points and tied for third in goals while establishing a new career high in games played. He added 2-3=5 points in six OHL Playoff contests.

The 6-1, 170-pound right wing was named to the 2021-22 OHL First All-Rookie Team after collecting 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating and 27 PIM in 52 games with Flint. He added 6-3=9 points in 16 OHL postseason contests, leading Flint to a decisive Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Pitre finished second among rookies in postseason goals. His brother, Kaden, was his teammate this season as a rookie season with Flint.

Sidorov, 18 (6/18/04), posted 40-36=76 points with a +25 rating and 39 PIM in 53 games this season with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He led all Blades in goals, ranked second in points and first in shots (246). He added 9-10=19 points in 16 WHL Playoff contests, leading the team in goals, ranking second in points and tied for third in assists to help Saskatoon to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Vitesbsk, Belarus native has 63-48=111 points with a +23 rating and 62 PIM in 111 career WHL games with Saskatoon. He spent two seasons in the Belarusian Premier League from 2019-21, posting 26-25=51 points with 34 PIM in 50 games. He becomes the third Belarusian player to be drafted by Anaheim, following Ruslan Salei (ninth overall in 1996) and Vitali Kozel (ninth round, 212th overall in 1993).

Smith, 18 (11/6/04), skated in a career-high 65 games with the Peterborough Petes of the OHL in 2022-23, posting 3-12=15 points with a +12 rating and 68 PIM. He established career highs in points, assists, plus/minus and PIM. He skated in 23 postseason contests with Peterborough, collecting two assists as helped the Petes to an OHL Championship (Ross Robertson Cup). He added one assist in five Memorial Cup games. The 6-6, 209-pound defenseman has 7-20' points with a +7 rating and 121 PIM in 117 career OHL games with Peterborough.

Dionicio, 19 (3/30/04), posted 15-35=50 points in 50 games this season with the Niagara IceDogs and Windsor Spitfires of the OHL. After joining the Spitfires at the 2022 OHL Trade Deadline, the defenseman posted 11-32=43 points in 33 games, leading club blueliners in scoring and assists. The defenseman skated in two postseason contests, scoring his first WHL playoff goal in the team's first round series.

Born in Newark, N.J. and raised in Switzerland, the 18th overall selection in the 2021 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft scored 21-60=81 points with 121 PIM in 107 career OHL games.

Port, 17 (8/3/05), skated in 48 games with the Red Deer Rebels and Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL this season. He posted 4-13=17 points with 16 PIM between the two teams. The 6-2, 168-pound defenseman also posted 3-20# points with a +21 rating and six PIM in 26 games with Sparta Praha U17 from 2020-22.

