Silver Knights Sign Daniel D'Amato to AHL Contract Extension

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, June 29, that the team has agreed to terms with forward Daniel D'Amato on a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

D'Amato, 22, enters his second professional season after splitting his rookie campaign between the Silver Knights and the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates in 2022-23. The Maple, Ontario native appeared in 22 games with the Silver Knights, collecting three assists and four penalty minutes.

In 47 ECHL games with Savannah, D'Amato posted 15 goals and 43 points to rank fourth on the team in scoring.

The 6-foot-1 forward made his AHL debut with the Silver Knights during the 2021-22 season, notching a goal and three points in five games.

Prior to his professional career, D'Amato played in 189 games for the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters from 2018-22, serving as captain during the 2021-22 season. D'Amato totaled 46 goals and 110 points in his junior career, along with 72 penalty minutes.

Daniel D'Amato, Forward

Birthplace: Maple, Ontario

Height: 6-1

Weight: 182 lbs.

Age: 22

Shoots: Left

- Appeared in 22 AHL games last season with HSK, totaling three assists

- Totaled 15 goals and 43 points in 47 games with ECHL Savannah in 2022-23

- Ranked fourth in scoring for ECHL Savannah

- Served as captain for OHL's Erie Otters in 2021-22

- Recorded 46 goals and 110 points in 189 OHL games with Erie from 2018-22

