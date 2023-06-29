Amerks Sign Fiddler-Schultz, Savoie to AHL Deals

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz to a two-year contract and defenseman Nicolas Savoie to a one-year contract. Both AHL contracts will begin with the 2023-24 season.

Fiddler-Schultz, 21, comes to Rochester after completing a five-year junior career with the Calgary Hitmen (WHL) from 2018-2023. In 246 career games with the Hitmen, he registered 77 goals and 112 assists for 189 points during the regular season. Additionally, he played in 13 playoff contests, scoring one goal.

During the 2022-23 campaign with the Hitmen, he recorded career-highs in goals (31), assists (44) and points (75) in 65 games, all of which led the team, while serving as team captain. The 6-foot-0, 195-pound center helped Calgary reach the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and skated in a pair of postseason games.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native garnered league accolades on three occasions, earning WHL Central First All-Star Team honors in 2022-23, Second All-Team in 2021-22 and Humanitarian of the Year in 2019-20.

The undrafted forward attended the Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge in 2021 and was a training camp invitee with the Los Angeles Kings in 2022.

Savoie, 21, joins the Amerks blueline after completing a five-year junior career with the Quebec Remparts (QMJHL) from 2018-2023. In 266 career games with the Remparts, he totaled 28 goals and 102 assists for 130 points during the regular season. Additionally, he played in 41 playoff contests, recording 22 points (3+19).

In his final campaign with Quebec in 2022-23, he established career-highs in both assists (41) and points (48) in 65 games, both of which led the team. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defenseman also scored seven goals during the regular season. The Dieppe, New Brunswick, native helped the Remparts claim their first QMJHL Championship since 1976 and fifth overall as he produced eight assists.

The undrafted forward was a 2022-23 finalist for the Kevin-Lowe Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the league's best defensive defenseman.

