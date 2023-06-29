Sens Sign Jacob Larsson to Two-Way NHL Contract Extension
June 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have extended defenceman Jacob Larsson to a one-year, two-way contract extension for the 2023-24 NHL season.
The contract will carry a value of $775,000 in the NHL and $325,000 in the AHL.
In his first season with the organization, Larsson played seven games for the Senators across two stints in November and February. Additionally, he played 55 games for the Belleville Senators where he tallied four goals and 13 assists for 17 total points.
In his career, Larsson has played across six NHL seasons with the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators. In 172 career NHL games he has scored three goals and added 21 assists.
