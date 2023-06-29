Rangers Select Five Players in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers, parent club of the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack, selected five players in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The five picks were forward Gabriel Perreault (First Round - 23rd overall), defenseman Drew Fortescue (Third Round - 90th overall), defenseman Rasmus Larsson (Fifth Round - 152nd overall), forward Dylan Roobroeck (Sixth Round - 178th overall), and forward Ty Henricks (Sixth Round - 183rd overall).

Perreault, 18, spent the 2022-23 season as a member of the U.S. National Team Development Program's U18 Team. He scored 132 points (53 g, 79 a) in 63 games, setting a new single-season points record for the National Team Development Program.

Perreault also represented the United States on the international stage, appearing in seven games at the U18 World Junior Championships. He scored 18 points (5 g, 13 a) in those seven contests, helping Team USA take home the Gold Medal. His 13 assists led the tournament, and he was also named a 'Top Three Player on the Team' for Team USA.

Perreault is slated to play for Boston College during the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Fortescue, 18, also spent the 2022-23 season as a member of the U.S. National Team Development Program's U18 Team. In 62 games, Fortescue scored 26 points (1 g, 25 a) and finished with a +34 rating. He finished third in scoring among defensemen on the team.

The native of Pearl River, New York, also represented the United States at the U18 World Junior Championship, scoring three points (1 g, 2 a) in seven games en route to a Gold Medal.

Fortescue is expected to join Perreault at Boston College for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Larsson, 19, skated in 50 games with Västerås IK J20 in Sweden's J20 Nationell during the 2022-23 season. He scored 34 points (16 g, 18 a) in those 50 regular season games, then added five points (3 g, 2 a) in six Playoff games.

His 34 regular season points led defensemen in scoring for Västerås IK J20.

Roobroeck, 18, appeared in 68 games with the OHL's Oshawa Generals during the 2022-23 season. He scored 53 points (15 g, 38 a), finishing sixth on the club in scoring. His 38 assists were tied for the team lead, while his +1 rating was tied for fourth.

The native of London, Ontario, has scored 74 points (23 g, 51 a) in 132 career OHL games with the Generals and the Niagara IceDogs.

Henricks, 18, split the 2022-23 season between the Fargo Force and Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL. In 28 games with the Force, Henricks scored nine points (6 g, 3 a). In 19 games with the Lumberjacks, he tallied 10 points (3 g, 7 a).

The native of Mission Viejo, California, is committed to playing college hockey at Western Michigan University.

