New York Islanders Select Five at 2023 NHL Draft

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders selected three forwards and two defensemen on the second day of the 2023 National Hockey League Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Danny Nelson (49th overall), Jesse Nurmi (113th overall), Justin Gill (145th overall), Zach Schulz (177th overall) and Dennis Good Bogg (209th overall) were selected in rounds two through seven on Thursday.

Nelson, 17, scored 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 62 games last season with the United States' National Under-18 Team (NTDP). The Maple Grove, MN native also tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) in eight games at the 2023 Under-18 Men's World Championship in Switzerland, helping the U.S. capture a gold medal. He is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Notre Dame next season.

Nurmi, 18, recorded 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 41 games last season with KooKoo's Under-20 team in Finland, adding an assist in four playoff games. His +21 rating was second amongst KooKoo skaters. The Valkeala, FIN native represented his home country at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship, tallying five points (one goal, four assists) in five games, and at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he helped Finland earn a bronze medal.

Gill, 20, tallied 93 points (44 goals, 49 assists) in 68 games in his third season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL, finishing the 2022-23 campaign second on the team in all three scoring categories. The St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC native helped Sherbrooke reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs. He recorded 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 14 playoff games, third amongst Sherbrooke players in the postseason.

Schulz, 18, recorded 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 52 games last season with the U.S. National Under-18 Team (NTDP). A native of South Lyon, Mich., Schulz recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship, where he helped the United States capture the gold medal as Team Captain. He also helped the U.S. earn second place at the 2023 Under-18 Four Nations Tournament. Schulz is committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Wisconsin in the fall.

Good Bogg, 19, scored 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 39 games in his second season with AIK's Under-20 team in the Swedish junior league. He led the team with 24 assists and 62 penalty minutes, and his 28 points and four assists led AIK defensemen. The Sundbyberg, SWE native helped Sweden win a gold medal at the 2022 Under-18 World Junior Championships, where he recorded an assist in six games.

