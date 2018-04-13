Amaral Leads Travs Team Effort to 8-4 Win

San Antonio, TX-The Arkansas Travelers blistered 15 hits including seven for extra bases and turned three double plays in an 8-4 victory over the San Antonio Missions on Friday night. A four-run second inning gave the Travs a lead they would never relinquish. Four Travs posted multi-hit nights led by a four-hit game from Beau Amaral who had a key bases loaded double in the second inning among his three extra base hits. Amaral's four hits were a career high and his four RBIs matched a career best. Starter Johendi Jiminian lasted only four innings but the bullpen of Spencer Herrmann, Joe Pistorese and Stephen Perakslis combined to allow only two runs on one hit over the final five innings.

Moments That Mattered

Jiminian walked the first two hitters of the game but bounced back to get a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to keep the Missions off the board in the first.

Up 1-0, Beau Amaral cleared the bases with a two out double in the second inning. It was his second double in as many at-bats to begin the game.

From the third through the fifth innings the Travs turned a double play to stall San Antonio threats.

Arkansas padded the lead in the sixth inning with a pair of key two out hits. Amaral singled in a run and then Chuck Taylor roped a two-run triple to right-center.

Chris Mariscal put the exclamation point on the night with an opposite field solo homer in the ninth.

Notable Travs Performances

RF Beau Amaral: 4-5, run, 2 2B, 3B, 4 RBI

LF Chuck Taylor: 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI

2B Chris Mariscal: 2-5, run, 2B, HR, RBI

DH Joey Curletta: 3-3, run 2 BB

Stephen Perakslis: Save, 1.2 IP, retired all five hitters he faced

Up Next

Arkansas goes for the series win on Saturday night in San Antonio. Righty Nathan Bannister (1-0, 3.60) goes for the Travs against lefty Jerry Keel (1-0, 1.80) for the Missions. First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

