Quintana Goes Deep Twice to Power Hooks

April 13, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - Lorenzo Quintana hit two home runs and plated five in his final two at-bats Friday night as the Hooks engineered an 8-1 triumph over Northwest Arkansas to secure a series victory at Whataburger Field.

With the game level at 1 in the seventh, Quintana crushed a 3-2 pitch from Franco Terrero over the left-field fence for a two-run poke and a 3-1 Hooks edge.

Corpus Christi added insurance in the eighth. Yordan Alvarez smacked an RBI double and Taylor Jones followed with an run-scoring single through the right side.

With two away in the frame, Quintana drove a 2-0 offering from Jake Newberry onto the berm in left.

Quintana, the 29-year-old rookie from Cuba, cracked 35 dingers over parts of seven Serie Nacional seasons.

Hooks lefty Ryan Hartman fanned four and coaxed seven groundball outs over five shutout innings.

Brock Dykxhoorn picked up the victory, stranding four over 3 1/3 frames. Kevin Hill recorded the final two outs.

Corpus Christi has held the Naturals to three runs over 18 innings during the series.

The Hooks shoot for the sweep Saturday night with Yoanys Quiala on the hill. Lefty Emilio Ogando is slated to pitch for the Naturals.

The first 2,000 fans will receive Astros World Series Replica Rings, courtesy of Whataburger. Gates open at 5:35 and first pitch is 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.