O'Brien and Garlick Power Drillers to Second-Straight Win

April 13, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Tulsa Drillers made it two straight home victories Friday night with an 8-4 win over Frisco at ONEOK Field. The Drillers continued their early-season power display as they got homers from Peter O'Brien and Kyle Garlick to help produce the victory.

O'Brien gave the Drillers an early lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jacob Scavuzzo led off with a base hit, and O'Brien followed with this second home run of the year to put Tulsa in front 2-0.

It remained that way until the fifth. In the top half of the inning, Correlle Prime reached on shortstop Errol Robinson's error and eventually scored on Eliezer Alvarez's two-out single to cut the Tulsa lead in half.

The Drillers quickly got the run back in the bottom half of the fifth when the red-hot Garlick led off with his third homer of the year and his second in as many nights.

Another early-season trend continued for Tulsa in the sixth inning as another error helped set the stage for the RoughRiders to plate a pair of runs to level the score at 3-3.

But, the Drillers again had a quick response in the bottom half of the inning. O'Brien was hit by a pitch to open the inning, and Drew Jackson followed with a base hit. A wild pitch brought O'Brien home, before a base hit by Robinson scored Jackson. After D.J. Peters reached safely on an error, Garlick delivered a two-run double to put the Drillers in front 7-3.

Both teams added single runs in the eighth inning. Garlick again plated Tulsa's run with a two-out hit that scored Peters who had singled.

RoughRiders put a pair of runners on base in the top of the ninth, but lefthander Brian Moran came on to record the final out for the Drillers and collect his first save of the season.

WHAT YOU MISSED

Tulsa's 2 homers in the game upped their season total to 12 in only 8 games.

Garlick, Jackson and Scavuzzo all extended their hitting streaks to five straight games, the longest streaks for a Drillers hitter this year.

Garlick finished 4-5 with four runs batted in. It was his third straight multi-hit game, raising his season average to a team-best .375. His 3 homers and 8 RBI also lead the team.

The two teams combined for seven errors in the game. The Drillers accounted for four of the miscues and have now committed a league high 20 errors on the season.

The two unearned runs for Frisco in the sixth inning kept starting pitcher Justin De Fratus from picking up his second win of the year. De Fratus is yet to give up an earned run this season, logging a 0.00 in 11.1 innings pitched in two starts.

With the victory, Tulsa improved its season record to 5-3 to remain in a first-place tie with Arkansas atop the Texas League's North Division standings.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will conclude their three-game set with the RoughRiders on Saturday night. Starting time for the finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field. The pitching matchup will feature:

Frisco Pedro Payano (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

Tulsa Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.