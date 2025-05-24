Sports stats



NWSL Angel City FC

Alyssa Thompson's Fifth Goal of the Season and It's from the Spot#nwsl

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video


Check out the Angel City FC Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central