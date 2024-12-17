Alouettes Acquire McLeod Bethel-Thompson for Cody Fajardo

December 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have acquired American quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson in exchange for quarterback Cody Fajardo. Bethel-Thompson can potentially become a free agent on February 11, 2025.

Bethel-Thompson (6'4", 236 lbs.) threw for 3,748 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, ranking second in the league, in 16 games with the Edmonton Elks in 2024.

Bethel-Thompson joined the Elks in 2024 after playing with the New Orleans Breakers in the United States Football League (USFL) in 2023, where he led the league with 2,433 passing yards. In 10 games, he threw 10 touchdown passes.

A product of Sacramento State, Bethel-Thompson spent five seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-2019, 2021-2022), accumulating a total of 13,261 passing yards and 70 touchdowns in 74 games, including 46 as a starter.

His best season came in 2022 when he led the Argonauts to victory in the 109th Grey Cup. He finished the season as the CFL's leader in passing yards with 4,731 yards and touchdowns, with 23.

He also won the Grey Cup in 2017.

"McLeod is a veteran in the CFL, and he could be a great backup for our team," said Danny Maciocia, Montreal Alouettes general manager. "I thank Cody for his two years in Montreal; he has been a true leader both in the locker room and on the field. I wish him the best of luck in Edmonton."

