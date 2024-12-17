Frédéric Chagnon Hangs up his Cleats

December 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - After seven seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL), Quebec-born linebacker Frédéric Chagnon announced on Tuesday that he is retiring.

Chagnon (6'4'', 230 lbs.) played nine games with the Alouettes in 2024, recording five special teams tackles. The 32-year-old spent three years with the team and won the Grey Cup with them in 2023.

The linebacker played 108 games in the CFL, starting his career with the BC Lions in 2017, where he played for three seasons. The Montreal native then spent one season in Ottawa before joining the Alouettes in 2022. The Montrealer recorded 27 defensive tackles, 51 special teams tackles, and one sack.

Chagnon was drafted in the third round (24th overall) by B.C. in 2017. He helped the Carabins win the Vanier Cup in 2014, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium under Head Coach Danny Maciocia.

"I thank Frédéric for his valuable contributions during his three years with us," said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. "Regardless of his role on defense or on special teams, he was always showed up for the team. Frédéric is a true leader, and his attitude was exemplary."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.