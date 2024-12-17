Riders Extend National Offensive Lineman Noah Zerr

December 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Noah Zerrto a one-year contract extension.

Zerr (6'6", 325) returns to the Roughriders following a standout 2024 season. As a key member of the offensive line, Zerr helped the Roughriders generate 5,019 passing yards and 1,613 rushing yards. The offensive line allowed just 35 sacks - six shy of the league's best total.

Born in Langenburg, SK, Zerr was selected by the B.C. Lions in the second round (12th overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft and appeared in four games during his rookie season. He spent the 2023 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, for whom he played three games. He signed with Saskatchewan on Dec. 22, 2023, and made 11 appearances with his home province team during the 2024 season.

Zerr enjoyed a standout collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan (2016-2022), where he played five seasons and appeared in 41 games, primarily as a starting left tackle. In 2021, he helped the Huskies win the Hardy Cup and Uteck Bowl. That same year, Zerr received multiple accolades, including U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian and Canada West All-Star honours, while also being named the Huskies' Lineman of the Year.

