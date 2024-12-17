Boatmen Sign American DB Anthony Sao
December 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American DB Anthony Sao.
Sao (6'1/200lbs) most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 after being signed by the club in May as an undrafted free agent. The Compton, California native attended Nazarene University (2019-2023) playing in 33 games and recording 112 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, 17 knockdowns and one blocked kick. Sao was named First Team All-Heart South Conference as a junior when he had four interceptions.
ANTHONY SAO
Defensive Back
MidAmerica Nazarene
American
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 200
Born: December 17, 2000
From: Compton, California
CFL: 1
Argos: 1
Acquired: Signed as a free agent December 17, 2024
