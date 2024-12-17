Boatmen Sign American DB Anthony Sao

December 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American DB Anthony Sao.

Sao (6'1/200lbs) most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 after being signed by the club in May as an undrafted free agent. The Compton, California native attended Nazarene University (2019-2023) playing in 33 games and recording 112 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, 17 knockdowns and one blocked kick. Sao was named First Team All-Heart South Conference as a junior when he had four interceptions.

ANTHONY SAO

Defensive Back

MidAmerica Nazarene

American

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 200

Born: December 17, 2000

From: Compton, California

CFL: 1

Argos: 1

Acquired: Signed as a free agent December 17, 2024

