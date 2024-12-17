Tiger-Cats Hire Hamilton Native Brent Monson as Defensive Coordinator

December 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that Hamilton native Brent Monson has been named the football club's new defensive coordinator.

Monson joins the Tiger-Cats after spending the previous 15 years with the Calgary Stampeders, including the last six seasons as defensive coordinator.

"Brent is a young and innovative coach who has earned his way up through the coaching ranks and has had success at each step," said Ticats Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Scott Milanovich. "We're proud to bring him home to Hamilton and I'm confident that he will get the most out of our players on defence."

The 39-year-old began his professional coaching career as a video assistant with the Stampeders in 2009, before earning a promotion to strength and conditioning coach as well as defensive quality control coach in 2010. Monson would later serve as defensive line coach (2011), running backs coach (2012-14), and linebackers coach (2015-18) prior to being named Calgary's defensive coordinator in 2019.

Calgary captured two Grey Cup championships (2014 and 2018) during Monson's tenure while several Stampeders players earned all-star status under his direction.

Monson's local football roots run deep. In addition to his time as a player with St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School and the CJFL's Burlington Braves, the McMaster graduate began his coaching career with the OVFL's Steel City Ironmen and Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School in Ancaster.

