Allen Defeats Utah 4-1 in Series Opener

February 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Liam Finlay scored 1 goal and 1 assist and Chase Perry saved 34 of 35 to lead the Allen Americans to a 4-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies Americans both exchanged a goal in the opening period. The Americans struck first 9:26 as Colton Hardgrove swatted it in. Utah forward Brandon Cutler tied the game 28 seconds later. The score was 1-1 headed into the second.

In the second period the Americans were able to snap in two goals. Liam Finlay at 4:32 and Grant Hebert at 17:49. Allen led 3-1 after 2 periods.

At 18:05 of the third period Allen's Colby McAuley extended their lead with an empty net goal. Allen got the victory as they are now 8-3 in their last 11 games. Utah's 4 game winning streak came to an end.

Trent Miner started in net for the Grizzlies, where he saved 21 of 24. Allen's Chase Perry was the number 2 star of the game as he saved 34 of 35. Allen went 1 for 6 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 4.

The Grizzlies and Americans return to the Maverik Center ice on Friday night. The puck is slated to drop at 7:10pm.

3 stars

Liam Finlay (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Chase Perry (Allen) - 34 of 35 saves.

Jack Combs (Allen) - 2 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.