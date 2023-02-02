Allen Defeats Utah 4-1 in Series Opener
February 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Liam Finlay scored 1 goal and 1 assist and Chase Perry saved 34 of 35 to lead the Allen Americans to a 4-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center.
The Grizzlies Americans both exchanged a goal in the opening period. The Americans struck first 9:26 as Colton Hardgrove swatted it in. Utah forward Brandon Cutler tied the game 28 seconds later. The score was 1-1 headed into the second.
In the second period the Americans were able to snap in two goals. Liam Finlay at 4:32 and Grant Hebert at 17:49. Allen led 3-1 after 2 periods.
At 18:05 of the third period Allen's Colby McAuley extended their lead with an empty net goal. Allen got the victory as they are now 8-3 in their last 11 games. Utah's 4 game winning streak came to an end.
Trent Miner started in net for the Grizzlies, where he saved 21 of 24. Allen's Chase Perry was the number 2 star of the game as he saved 34 of 35. Allen went 1 for 6 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 4.
The Grizzlies and Americans return to the Maverik Center ice on Friday night. The puck is slated to drop at 7:10pm.
3 stars
Liam Finlay (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
Chase Perry (Allen) - 34 of 35 saves.
Jack Combs (Allen) - 2 assists.
