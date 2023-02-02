Defenseman Tyler Inamoto Re-Assigned to Greenville

Defenseman Tyler Inamoto with the Ontario Reign

GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that defenseman Tyler Inamoto has been re-assigned to Greenville.

Inamoto, 23, returns to Greenville after his second call-up to Ontario this season and an appearance for the Reign on Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Colorado Eagles.

The rookie defenseman has recorded five (5) points (2g, 3a) in 26 games from the Greenville blue line. Selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the Barrington, IL native has appeared in three career games in the AHL with two coming during the 2021-22 season with the Reign.

The Swamp Rabbits take to the road on Saturday night, as they travel to Jacksonville, Florida and the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena for a 7:00 p.m. meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen.

