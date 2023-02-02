Katie Walker Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for January

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Katie Walker has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for January.

A teacher at Orange County Public Schools Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando, Ms. Walker received several nominations from students and parents, alike, who cited her dedication to the craft, love, patience, and motivation to her students, and going the extra mile as reasons for this honor.

As the Teacher of the Month for January, Ms. Walker will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with recognition and a suite at an upcoming Solar Bears home game.

"I feel honored and excited to have been nominated and to have won," said Walker. "I'm so thankful to those who nominated me!"

Fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month.

One teacher will be selected each month from November through March during the 2022-23 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Nominate an educator you know to be the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February!

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year.

NEXT GAMES: Saturday, February 4, the Solar Bears welcome the Florida Everblades for Tie Dye Night at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

