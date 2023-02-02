Crone Returns Last Night to Extend His Streak

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), welcomed back Hank Crone to the lineup last night in their win over Utah. He was released from his PTO late yesterday afternoon.

Hank Crone was signed to a PTO last week by the Ontario Reign (AHL). He appeared in two games with the American Hockey League club and had one point (0 goals and 1 assist).

It was the DFW native's first-ever appearance in a regular season game in the American Hockey League. Crone was invited to the Belleville Senators camp in September.

The rookie forward is second overall on the team in scoring with 49 points (20 goals and 29 assists). He has the second longest active scoring streak in the league at 11 games. His teammate Colton Hargrove has the longest at 16 games.

The Americans are back in action tomorrow night (Friday), on the road against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans won Game 1 of the three-game series on Wednesday night.

Americans Quotes:

Hank Crone: "It was a great experience. Coach Costello has put me in a good position this season to score and make plays. We have a great offensive team and I'm glad to be back with the Americans. We have some work to do to get in a playoff spot. We're not far away and playing some of the best hockey in the league."

