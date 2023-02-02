K-Wings Receive Goaltender Pavel Cajan on Loan from AHL Monsters

February 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that rookie goaltender Pavel Cajan has been assigned on loan to the K-Wings by the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Cajan, 20, has five games played for Kalamazoo this season, posting a 4-1-0-0 record with a 2.15 goals-against average (GAA) and a .939 save percentage (S%).

The 6-foot 2-inch, Praha, CZE native has played 15 games with the Monsters this season with a 5-7-2 record, 3.49 GAA and .877 S%. Cajan spent last season with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL, going 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S%.

The K-Wings face the Fort Wayne Komets (18-14-4-2) on Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.