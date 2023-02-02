ECHL Transactions - February 2
February 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 2, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Patrick Gazich, D
Norfolk:
Michael Bullion, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve
Greenville:
Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Darion Hanson, G added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Jacksonville:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Orlando:
Add Max Balinson, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve
Delete Jimmy Poreda, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Reading:
Add Adam Eby, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Cole Stallard, F added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Add Peter DiLiberatore, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Add Mason Primeau, F assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Cam Hausinger, F returned from loan to Milwaukee
Wichita:
Add Eric Dop, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned by Bridgeport
Add Zack Bross, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve
Delete Ken Appleby, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Delete Austin Cain, G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2023
- Katie Walker Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for January - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- K-Wings Receive Goaltender Pavel Cajan on Loan from AHL Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Tyler Inamoto Re-Assigned to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Crone Returns Last Night to Extend His Streak - Allen Americans
- Full Tie Dye Night Details for Saturday's Guinness World Record Attempt - Orlando Solar Bears
- A Goal-A-Palooza at the Norfolk Scope - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Take First Game against Utah 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Allen Defeats Utah 4-1 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.