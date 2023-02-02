ECHL Transactions - February 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 2, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Patrick Gazich, D

Norfolk:

Michael Bullion, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve

Greenville:

Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Darion Hanson, G added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Jacksonville:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Orlando:

Add Max Balinson, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve

Delete Jimmy Poreda, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Reading:

Add Adam Eby, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Cole Stallard, F added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Add Peter DiLiberatore, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Add Mason Primeau, F assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Cam Hausinger, F returned from loan to Milwaukee

Wichita:

Add Eric Dop, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned by Bridgeport

Add Zack Bross, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve

Delete Ken Appleby, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Delete Austin Cain, G released as EBUG

