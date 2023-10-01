Allan, Marcel, Saarela, and Teply Join IceHogs 2023 Training Camp Roster
October 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forwards Antti Saarela, Marcel Marcel and Michal Teply, and defenseman Nolan Allan have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Along with the new additions, the Rockford IceHogs today announced the roster for the team's 2023 Training Camp. The list features 14 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders.
Players may be added to the IceHogs' training camp roster as the Chicago Blackhawks' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the club.
Forwards: Colin Bilek, Ryan Gagnier, Kale Howarth, Zach Jordan, Bryce Kindopp, Jalen Luypen, Kyle Maksimovich, Seamus Malone, Marcel Marcel, Nick Nardella, Logan Nijhoff, Antti, Saarela, Matus Spodniak, Michal Teply
Defensemen: Nolan Allan, Josh Healey, DJ King, Ross MacDougall, Josh Maniscalco, Andrew Perrott
Goaltenders: Zach Driscoll, Mitchell Weeks
Rockford starts AHL training camp today. The full IceHogs training camp schedule can be found HERE.
The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2023
- Hershey Bears Announce Initial 2023 Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Seven to Hartford Wolf Pack Training Camp - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp - San Diego Gulls
- Allan, Marcel, Saarela, and Teply Join IceHogs 2023 Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Allan, Marcel, Saarela, and Teply Join IceHogs 2023 Training Camp Roster
- Luypen Joins Group Headed to Rockford from Blackhawks Training Camp
- IceHogs Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule
- IceHogs to Launch '23-24 Season with Opening Night Block Party Headlined by AudioDrive
- Blackhawks 2023 Training Camp Roster Announced