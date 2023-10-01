Allan, Marcel, Saarela, and Teply Join IceHogs 2023 Training Camp Roster

October 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forwards Antti Saarela, Marcel Marcel and Michal Teply, and defenseman Nolan Allan have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Along with the new additions, the Rockford IceHogs today announced the roster for the team's 2023 Training Camp. The list features 14 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Players may be added to the IceHogs' training camp roster as the Chicago Blackhawks' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the club.

Forwards: Colin Bilek, Ryan Gagnier, Kale Howarth, Zach Jordan, Bryce Kindopp, Jalen Luypen, Kyle Maksimovich, Seamus Malone, Marcel Marcel, Nick Nardella, Logan Nijhoff, Antti, Saarela, Matus Spodniak, Michal Teply

Defensemen: Nolan Allan, Josh Healey, DJ King, Ross MacDougall, Josh Maniscalco, Andrew Perrott

Goaltenders: Zach Driscoll, Mitchell Weeks

Rockford starts AHL training camp today. The full IceHogs training camp schedule can be found HERE.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.