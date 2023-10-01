Rangers Assign Seven to Hartford Wolf Pack Training Camp

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned seven players to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The club has assigned goaltender Dylan Garand, defensemen Matthew Robertson and Brandon Scanlin, and forwards Adam Edström, Matt Rempe, Brett Berard, and Jake Leschyshyn to the Wolf Pack.

Garand, 21, appeared in 32 games as a rookie with the Wolf Pack. He posted a record of 13-14-3 with a save percentage of .894 and a goals-against average of 3.01. The native of Victoria, BC, also registered three assists.

Garand also appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with the club, posting a 5-3 record with two shutouts and a .935 save percentage.

He was selected in the fourth round, 103rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Robertson, 22, skated in 57 games with the Wolf Pack during his second year with the club. The Edmonton, AB, native scored 23 points, setting a career-high in goals (5), assists (18), and points.

He was selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Scanlin, 24, dressed in 61 games as a rookie with the Wolf Pack in 2022-23. He scored 15 points (4 g, 11 a), including his first career professional goal on December 3rd, 2022, against the Rockford IceHogs.

The native of Hamilton, ON, also appeared in nine Calder Cup Playoff games with the club, collecting an assist.

Edström, 22, scored 19 points (9 g, 10 a) in 42 games with Rögle BK in the SHL a season ago. Following his campaign with the club, Edström reported to Hartford, where he scored a goal in three regular-season games.

Edström made his AHL debut on April 1st, 2023, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and scored his first career AHL goal on April 15th, 2023, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

He added one assist in five outings during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The native of Karlstad, SWE, was selected in the sixth round, 161st overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Rempe, 21, notched ten points (4 g, 6 a) in 53 games as a rookie pro with the Wolf Pack a season ago. He made his professional debut on October 14th, 2022, against the Charlotte Checkers, and scored his first professional goal against those same Checkers on November 16th, 2022.

The native of Calgary, AB, was selected in the sixth round, 165th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Berard, 21, scored 24 points (10 g, 14 a) in 36 games with Providence College of the NCAA. Following his season, he joined the Wolf Pack, where he appeared in three regular-season games. The native of Providence, Rhode Island, made his professional debut on March 24th, 2023.

He was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Leschyshyn, 24, appeared in 22 games with the Vegas Golden Knights and 13 games with the Rangers. The native of Raleigh, North Carolina, was assigned to the Wolf Pack and played in 18 games with the club. He scored 15 points (5 g, 10 a), then added three points (2 g, 1 a) in five Calder Cup Playoff games.

Leschyshyn was selected in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Golden Knights. He was claimed off waivers from the Golden Knights by the Rangers on January 11th, 2023.

The Wolf Pack training camp roster now stands at 21 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders for a total of 37 players.

