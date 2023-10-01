Checkers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

Ahead of their first practice Monday afternoon, the Checkers have announced their initial training camp roster.

Florida reduced their training camp group Sunday morning, assigning forwards Patrick Giles and Kai Schwindt and goalie Mack Guzda to Charlotte and releasing forwards Skyler Brind'Amour and Wilmer Skoog and goaltender Evan Cormier - all of whom are on AHL deals with Charlotte and will now join the Checkers.

Also on the initial roster are the AHL-contracted contingent of forwards Xavier Cormier, Sean Josling, Cam Morrison, Patrick Khodorenko and Mark Senden, defensemen Robert Calisti, Dennis Cesana and Will Reilly and goalie Cam Johnson, as well as Panthers prospect Nathan Staios.

Additionally, eight skaters have been invited to the Checkers' training camp on professional tryout contracts - forwards Bobo Carpenter, Oliver Chau, David Cotton, Brett Davis and Zach Tsekos and defensemen Patrick Holway, Cole Moberg and Riese Zmolek.

The full training camp roster can be found here.

Checkers training camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites, will run from Monday until the season-opening tilt against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 13 at Bojangles Coliseum.

