Admirals Get 27 from Preds, Start Camp Tuesday

October 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Egor Afanasyev, Anthony Angello, Tye Felhaber, Carson Gicewicz, Joakim Kemell, Jachym Kondelik, Zachary L'Heureux, Navrin Mutter, Cal O'Reilly, Reid Schaefer, Fedor Svechkov, Kevin Wall and Jasper Weatherby; defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross, Jake Livingstone, Griffin Luce, Jack Matier, Roland McKeown, Luke Prokop, Spencer Stastney, Keaton Thompson and Adam Wilsby; and goaltenders Yaroslav Askarov, Gustavs Grigals, Troy Grosenick and Dylan Wells to Milwaukee

Out of the players assigned to the team today, 13 were members of last season's club that made a run to the Western Conference Finals, the Admirals most successful playoff push since 2006.

In addition, both O'Reilly and Grosenick have seen significant time with Milwaukee in past seasons.

The Admirals will begin their training camp on Tuesday morning at 10:15 am at Panther Arena. They will play a pair of pre-season games, including one at home on Friday, October 6th at 7 pm.

The regular season begins on Saturday, October 14th in Chicago against the Wolves before opening up the home portion of their schedule one week later at 6 pm against the Texas Stars.

