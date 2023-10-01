San Diego Gulls Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp

October 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today details for its 2023 Training Camp, set to begin Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Poway ICE. Camp is open to the public and free of charge.

Gulls training camp will run until Tuesday, Oct 10 and includes a preseason matchup against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8 (3 p.m.).

San Diego Gulls 2023 Training Camp Schedule:

Mon., Oct. 2 at Poway ICE

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice

Tues., Oct. 3 at Poway ICE

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice

Wed., Oct. 4 at Poway ICE

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice

Thurs, Oct. 5

Off day

Fri., Oct. 6 at Poway ICE

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice

Sat., Oct. 7 at Poway ICE

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice

Sun., Oct. 8 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif.

3:00 p.m. - Preseason game @ Ontario Reign

Mon., Oct. 9

Off day

Tues., Oct. 10 at Poway ICE

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.