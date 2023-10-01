San Diego Gulls Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp
October 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today details for its 2023 Training Camp, set to begin Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Poway ICE. Camp is open to the public and free of charge.
Gulls training camp will run until Tuesday, Oct 10 and includes a preseason matchup against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8 (3 p.m.).
San Diego Gulls 2023 Training Camp Schedule:
Mon., Oct. 2 at Poway ICE
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice
Tues., Oct. 3 at Poway ICE
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice
Wed., Oct. 4 at Poway ICE
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice
Thurs, Oct. 5
Off day
Fri., Oct. 6 at Poway ICE
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice
Sat., Oct. 7 at Poway ICE
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice
Sun., Oct. 8 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif.
3:00 p.m. - Preseason game @ Ontario Reign
Mon., Oct. 9
Off day
Tues., Oct. 10 at Poway ICE
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Open Practice
