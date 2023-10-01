Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Rangers, have announced their Training Camp roster for the 2023-2024 season. The club officially kicked off Training Camp on Sunday morning at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.

Prior to the start of camp, the Wolf Pack agreed to professional tryouts (PTO) with ten players. Joining the club on a PTO are goaltender Brad Arvanitis, defensemen Matthew Cairns, Ryan McCleary, Steven MacLean, Billy Constantinou, and Chris Cameron, and forwards Luka Burzan, Peter Laviolette, James Hardie, and Michal Mrazik.

The Wolf Pack currently has 17 forwards, ten defensemen, and three goaltenders on the training camp roster.

Forwards (17): Matej Pekar, Turner Elson, Riley Nash, Anton Blidh, Luka Burzan*, Karl Henriksson, Sahil Panwar, Adam Sýkora, Peter Laviolette*, Ryder Korczak, Bobby Trivigno, Maxim Barbashev, James Hardie*, Alex Belzile, Drew Worrad, Cristiano DiGiacinto, and Michal Mrazik*

Defensemen (10): Matthew Cairns*, Connor Mackey, Zach Berzolla, Blake Hillman, Seth Barton, Nikolas Brouillard, Steven MacLean*, Ryan McCleary*, Billy Constantinou*, and Chris Cameron*

Goaltenders (3): Brad Arvanitis*, Talyn Boyko, and Olof Lindbom

The Wolf Pack kick off the home portion of their 2023-24 season at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets, or call 860-722-9425.

