Blues Assign 5 Players to T-Birds

October 1, 2023







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned five players to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Players assigned are forwards Sam Bitten and Keean Washkurak, defenseman Leo Loof, and goaltender Colten Ellis. In addition, upon clearing waivers on Saturday, forward Adam Gaudette has also been assigned to Springfield.

The roster moves leave the team's training camp roster at 38 players.

